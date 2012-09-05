FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor shares down 3 percent after weak U.S. sales
September 5, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

Hyundai Motor shares down 3 percent after weak U.S. sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen on a car displayed at a Hyundai dealership in Seoul July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares in Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) extended losses on Wednesday, down more than 3 percent after the automaker reported that its U.S. sales rose only 4 percent in August from a year earlier.

Hyundai Motor’s labor union staged partial strikes in July and August at South Korean plants, which supply about half of the cars Hyundai sells in the United States.

Hyundai’s U.S. market share slid to 4.8 percent in August from 5.5 percent a year ago and 5.4 percent in July.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin

