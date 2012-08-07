FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor's South Korean union says to resume partial strike
August 7, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Hyundai Motor's South Korean union says to resume partial strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Hyundai Motor union worker stands in front of a wall with the company's logo during a strike at the automakers factory in Asan, south of Seoul July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s (005380.KS) labor union in South Korea plans to stage a partial strike for six days this week and next week, union spokesman Kwon Oh-il said on Tuesday, citing little progress in wage talks with the management.

Workers at Hyundai Motor in South Korea staged their first strike in four years on July 13 and July 20 as annual wage talks stalled amid disagreements over scrapping overnight shifts and other matters.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

