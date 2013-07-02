FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai recalls 5,200 Azera sedans in U.S. for airbag sensor issue
July 2, 2013 / 11:55 AM / 4 years ago

Hyundai recalls 5,200 Azera sedans in U.S. for airbag sensor issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Hyundai Azera is unveiled at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

DETROIT (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) is recalling about 5,200 Azera sedans in the United States to address an issue where the airbag may deploy with less or greater force than needed in an accident.

The South Korean automaker is recalling the 2012 and 2013 model-year cars because the occupant detection system may fail to properly differentiate whether the front-seat passenger occupant is an adult, child or a child restraint seat, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The result could be the bags deploying with the incorrect force and that could lead to increased risk of injury.

Hyundai determined that a change in the fabric material on the sensor mat could impact the sensor’s ability to properly classify an occupant, NHTSA said.

A review of warranty claims found several instances indicating that the airbag warning light had illuminated with a diagnostic code for a wet seat, according to NHTSA.

Hyundai will notify owners and recalibrate the airbag system, NHTSA said. Hyundai expects to begin notifying owners in the third quarter.

Reporting by Ben Klayman; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

