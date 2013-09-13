FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S. Korea's Hyundai E&C consortium wins $3.4 billion order in Turkmenistan
September 13, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

S. Korea's Hyundai E&C consortium wins $3.4 billion order in Turkmenistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd (000720.KS) said on Friday its consortium with two other unspecified companies won an order worth 3.7 trillion won, or $3.4 billion, order to build ethane treatment facilities in Turkmenistan from Turkmengas, the country’s state gas company.

In a regulatory filing, the South Korean builder said the contract would take effect after certain conditions, such as a finance agreement, were met, after which construction is expected to take 47 months.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

