Hyundai Heavy sold 3.2 million Hyundai Motor shares at $190 each: source

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Heavy Industries (009540.KS) sold 3.2 million shares of Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) on Tuesday via a block sale at 220,000 won ($190) per share, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The pricing represents a 3.72 percent discount on Hyundai Motor’s Monday’s closing price.

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy said in a regulatory filing on Monday the sale was aimed at improving its financial health. Hyundai Heavy stands to raise 704.7 billion Korean won ($614.41 million) through the sale. ($1 = 1146.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)