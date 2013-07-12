FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor shares extend falls to 4.5 percent
July 12, 2013 / 12:45 AM / in 4 years

Hyundai Motor shares extend falls to 4.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen on the steering wheel of a car at a Hyundai dealership in Seoul April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares in Hyundai Motor Co Ltd (005380.KS) extended falls to 4.5 percent on Friday on worries its Chinese sales may dip after news eight more cities in China, the biggest auto market, are likely to announce policies restricting new vehicle purchases.

“China accounts for about 20 percent of Hyundai Motor’s total sales, and such news dampens its China sales outlook,” said Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

Shares in Hyundai Motor were down 4.3 percent at 212,500 won at 0036 GMT after falling to as low as 211,500 won, the lowest level in 2-1/2 weeks.

Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait

