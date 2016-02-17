FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Heavy denies sale of Hyundai Oilbank; IPO is an option
February 17, 2016 / 2:36 AM / 2 years ago

Hyundai Heavy denies sale of Hyundai Oilbank; IPO is an option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker cycles past part of the structure of a ship at Hyundai Heavy Industries' Shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries (009540.KS) said on Wednesday it was not considering selling its refinery unit Hyundai Oilbank, but may list it if market conditions improve.

The loss-making shipbuilder said nothing had been decided.

Maeil Business Newspaper said last week that Hyundai Heavy plans an initial public offering of Hyundai Oilbank in the deal which could value the refinery firm at as much as 6 trillion won ($4.91 billion) to 7 trillion won.

Hyundai Heavy Industries hold a 91.13 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank as of June 30.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
