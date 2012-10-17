FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Rotem picks BofA Merrill Lynch, Daewoo as IPO advisers: source
October 17, 2012 / 2:36 AM / 5 years ago

Hyundai Rotem picks BofA Merrill Lynch, Daewoo as IPO advisers: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem has picked BofA Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and KDB Daewoo Securities (006800.KS) as lead managers of its initial public offering, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Local wire service Yonhap Infomax and other media previously estimated the size of the IPO at around 300 to 400 billion won ($270-360 million), citing unidentified banking sources.

The railway vehicle and tank manufacturer is planning an IPO to secure funds for future growth, although no concrete timetable has been set yet, a company spokesman said.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Woori Investment & Securities (005940.KS) were also chosen as co-underwriters, the source with knowledge of the matter said.

Hyundai Rotem is 57.6 percent-owned by South Korea’s largest automaker Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS). The remaining 42.4 percent stake is held by a private equity fund affiliate of Morgan Stanley (MS.N). ($1 = 1107.2500 Korean won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Ryan Woo

