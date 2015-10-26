FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Online dating business helps Barry Diller's IAC beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 26, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

Online dating business helps Barry Diller's IAC beat estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Media mogul Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp IACI.O reported a quarterly profit that narrowly beat analysts’ estimates, as its online dating services such as Match.com attracted more paying customers.

Match Group, which filed for a U.S. initial public offering earlier this month, posted a 19 percent rise in revenue to $274.2 million. Excluding the effect of a strong dollar, its revenue jumped 25 percent.

IAC, which also owns Investopedia, video-sharing website Vimeo and mobile dating app Tinder, said the number of paid members for its dating services grew 17 percent to 4.2 million in the third quarter ended Sept 30.

However, IAC’s search and applications business posted a 4 percent fall in revenue, but still accounted for nearly half its total revenue.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $65.6 million, or 74 cents per share, from $326.8 million, or $3.68 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, net income was 78 cents percent share, while analysts were expecting 77 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 7.2 percent to $838.6 million.

IAC shares were little changed in trading after the bell on Monday.

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.