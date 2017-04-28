Lion cubs born in Chile after world first veterinary procedure
SANTIAGO Two baby lion cubs were presented to the public at a zoo in Chile on Thursday, born after a pioneering veterinary procedure that involved a reversed vasectomy of their father.
BEIJING The nuclear energy industry needs an annual investment of $80 billion in order to meet climate change goals, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday.
Dohee Hahn told a nuclear industry conference that between 10 and 20 reactors will need to be built every year through 2030, if the global temperature rise is to be held within 2 degrees.
The agency estimates that total global nuclear capacity needs to reach 862 gigawatts by 2040, up from 376 gigawatts in 2014, in order to meet the goals set in the Paris agreement.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Heavy rain will drench the sodden U.S. Midwest on Thursday but then ease in coming days, forecasters said, in a sign of relief from high waters that have killed at least five people and closed part of the Mississippi River to traffic.