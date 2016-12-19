FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
British Airways says it will operate full Christmas schedule despite strike plan
December 19, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 8 months ago

British Airways says it will operate full Christmas schedule despite strike plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A British Airways aircraft taxis in the early morning at Heathrow airport in west London, Britain October 25, 2016.Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways said on Monday it planned to operate a full schedule over Christmas despite a planned strike by cabin crew.

"We are making sure that this attempt to ruin Christmas for thousands of our customers fails," said Alex Cruz, BA's chief executive.

"Over the weekend we have been working on detailed contingency plans to ensure that we are able to operate our normal flight program from all our airports on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day."

The announcement comes as BA holds talks at the conciliation service Acas with the Unite union in an attempt to avert the strike.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

