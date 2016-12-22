British Airways cabin crew call off Christmas strike

(Reuters) - British Airways cabin crew have called off a planned Christmas strike, trade union Unite said on Thursday.

Unite said the decision was made after it received a revised offer from British Airways. The offer will be put to a ballot of its members.

The planned cabin crew strike on Boxing Day has also been suspended, Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said in a statement.

British Airways said it welcomed the announcement.

Thousands of cabin crew members working for British Airways had voted on Dec. 16 in favor of strike action in a pay dispute. Unite had earlier said that over 2,500 Unite members who crew long- and short-haul routes to dozens of destinations were to walk out after Dec. 21.

A number of planned strikes have been called this month. Among these are walkouts by airline cabin staff, baggage handlers, rail conductors and Post Office counter workers.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May had criticized the wave of strikes sweeping Britain as unacceptable action that showed "contempt" for ordinary people in the run-up to Christmas.