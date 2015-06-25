FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's IBA signs deal for three compact therapy centers in UK
June 25, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Belgium's IBA signs deal for three compact therapy centers in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian cancer treatment equipment maker IBA said on Thursday it had signed agreements to install three compact proton therapy centers in Britain.

The company said the deals, containing immediate down payments, included 10 year maintenance contracts. The typical price for a Proteus One system with such a contract is between 35 and 40 million euros, IBA said.

The centers will bring to 10 the number of compact single-room therapy units that IBA has installed.

One will be in Newport, Wales, another in the northern English city of Newcastle. The location for the third had not been established.

Proton therapy offers a more targeted treatment of cancerous tumors, potentially with fewer side effects than traditional radiation.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

