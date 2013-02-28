FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBM raises 2015 business analytics revenue target 25 percent
February 28, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

IBM raises 2015 business analytics revenue target 25 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) raised its 2015 revenue target for business analytics by 25 percent amid strong demand for products that help customers sift through increasing amounts of data.

IBM, the world’s largest technology services company, now expects business analytics to generate revenue of $20 billion by 2015, Chief Executive Virginia Rometty said at the company’s investor day on Thursday at its research center in San Jose, California.

Business analytics is part of IBM’s five-year plan to reach earnings per share of at least $20 by 2015.

Customers use analytics to identify patterns or predict behavior in structured data found inside databases and unstructured data found in anything from social networks and mobile devices to meters and sensors.

Reporting By Nicola Leske; editing by John Wallace

