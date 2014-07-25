FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBM talks with Globalfoundries break down over price: Bloomberg
#Technology News
July 25, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

IBM talks with Globalfoundries break down over price: Bloomberg

Marina Lopes

1 Min Read

The IBM logo is seen outside the company's offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp’s attempt to sell its slumping chip manufacturing business to Globalfoundries Inc deteriorated when the two companies failed to agree on a price, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The breakdown in talks between the two companies marks a setback for IBM, which has been trying to divest its chip making business to focus instead on chip research and design.

IBM rejected Globalfoundries’ offer because it was too low, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, the company announced a $3 billion investment in chip research and development over the next five years.

IBM shares were down 0.6 percent at $194.07 in late afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Marina Lopes. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
