IBM sues Groupon over alleged patent infringement

The Groupon smartphone app is displayed on a Motorola Droid Bionic cell phone in Denver November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against daily deals website operator Groupon Inc alleging infringement of its patents.

The complaint, filed at the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, accuses Groupon of building its business model using IBM’s patents without authorization despite prior warnings.

“Groupon has refused to engage in any meaningful discussions about reaching a license agreement to end its infringement of IBM’s patents,” IBM’s complaint said.

The plaintiff IBM further accuses Groupon to have continued to willfully infringe its patents, obtaining significant benefits without paying any compensations to IBM.

IBM filed a lawsuit against Priceline Group Inc last year, accusing it of infringing four IBM patents in running its travel and dining websites.