FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Globalfoundries edges out Intel for IBM chip-making business: WSJ
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 3, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

Globalfoundries edges out Intel for IBM chip-making business: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The IBM logo is seen outside the company's offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

(Reuters) - Contract chipmaker Globalfoundries has emerged as the leading candidate to buy IBM’s semiconductor operations, edging out Intel Corp, the Wall Street Journal cited unidentified sources as saying on Thursday.

IBM had held discussions with those two companies as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, but California-based Globalfoundries showed keener interest and TSMC ultimately dropped out for unspecified reasons, the Journal cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

IBM had asked for $2 billion but potential bidders offered more than $1 billion, the newspaper added. Globalfoundries, IBM, TSMC and Intel were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by San Francisco newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.