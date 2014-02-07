FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBM explores sale of semiconductor business: Financial Times
#Technology News
February 7, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 4 years ago

IBM explores sale of semiconductor business: Financial Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors walk past the IBM booth at the 9th China International Software Product & Information Service Expo in Nanjing, Jiangsu province September 6, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

(Reuters) - IBM Corp is exploring the sale of its semiconductor business and has hired Goldman Sachs to find potential buyers, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

However, IBM is not committed to the idea of selling and could also seek a partner to set up a joint venture for its semiconductor operations, the report said. ( r.reuters.com/zyr66v)

The report comes two weeks after IBM agreed to sell its low-end server business for $2.3 billion to Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd.

IBM was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
