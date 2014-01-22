FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fujitsu looking to buy IBM's server business: WSJ
January 22, 2014

Fujitsu looking to buy IBM's server business: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The IBM logo is seen outside the company's offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

(Reuters) - Japan’s Fujitsu Ltd is considering buying International Business Machines Corp’s low-end server business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fujitsu and IBM could not be reached for comment.

Recent reports have identified Lenovo Group Ltd and Dell Inc as potential buyers of the x86 server unit, which powers corporate data centers.

Lenovo and IBM failed to reach an agreement last year over the business after differing on pricing. (link.reuters.com/ceg36v)

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

