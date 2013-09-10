FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Synnex buys IBM's customer care BPO services business for $505 million
September 10, 2013 / 9:52 PM / in 4 years

Synnex buys IBM's customer care BPO services business for $505 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An employee installs a computer at the booth of IBM during preparations at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover, March, 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

(Reuters) - Hardware distributor Synnex Corp (SNX.N) will acquire IBM Corp’s (IBM.N) worldwide customer care business process outsourcing operations for $505 million.

Shares in Synnex, which said it expects third-quarter revenue at the high end of its forecast, rose 8.4 percent in after-market trade.

The acquisition is likely to add about $120 million to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and about 55 cents in earnings per share, excluding one-time charges and integration costs, in the first year after closing, Synnex said in a statement.

The IBM operations will be combined with Concentrix, Synnex’s global business services division.

Synnex will pay IBM about $430 million in cash and $75 million in stock and also enter into a multi-year agreement, the companies said.

Synnex said its revenue for the quarter ended August 31 would be at the high end of its prior forecast of $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.70 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fremont, California-based Synnex’s shares closed at $47.97 while IBM closed at $186.6 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
