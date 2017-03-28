FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Mexican construction firm ICA posts fourth-quarter profit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 28, 2017 / 12:45 AM / 5 months ago

Mexican construction firm ICA posts fourth-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's cash-strapped construction company ICA (ICA.MX) said on Monday that it posted a net profit of 827 million Mexican pesos (US$43.82 million) in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with a 16.5 billion peso loss in the fourth quarter of 2015.

ICA, which is struggling under a high dollar-denominated debt load, said it was still focused on restructuring its debt and was preparing to negotiate with its creditors.

Net profit was boosted by a 43 percent increase in sales in the fourth quarter to 5.82 billion pesos.

Total consolidated debt eased 1 percent to 66.8 billion pesos at the end of December 2016 after the company paid off loans to Santander, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Value that were backed by shares of airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte (OMA), ICA said.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.