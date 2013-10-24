FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn could go to proxy fight with Apple if rejects buyback: CNBC
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 24, 2013 / 5:02 PM / 4 years ago

Icahn could go to proxy fight with Apple if rejects buyback: CNBC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Activist billionaire investor Carl Icahn said Thursday on CNBC that he would consider a proxy fight with iPad maker Apple Inc if the company rejected his proposal to use its $150 billion in cash to buy back company shares.

Icahn said he does not personally want a seat on Apple’s board at this time, but said if the company balks at his proposed buyback program he would “test the waters” with other shareholders and “judge at that time” whether to pursue a proxy battle.

Icahn, one of the best known managers in the $2.25 trillion hedge fund industry, said he had purchased Apple stock at an average price of $440 per share.

He reiterated that his criticism of Apple is not related to its current chief executive, Tim Cook, but to the board of directors, which he said needs to change.

Icahn also responded to an earlier tweet by PIMCO chief Bill Gross about how Icahn should “leave Apple alone,” saying the bond manager “certainly has a right to his opinion.”

Icahn also said that nutritional supplements company Herbalife is “still very undervalued.”

Reporting By Katya Wachtel; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.