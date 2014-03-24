FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn thinks Herbalife stock still undervalued - CNBC
March 24, 2014 / 5:02 PM / 4 years ago

Icahn thinks Herbalife stock still undervalued - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, the biggest investor in Herbalife (HLF.N), said on Monday that he still thinks the nutrition and weight loss company’s stock price is “undervalued” but noted that there could be “rough times” in the short term.

Icahn spoke on cable television network CNBC only hours after Herbalife said it will nominate three board directors proposed by Icahn. Icahn said a gain in today’s share price suggests that his involvement in the company is positive.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss

