Icahn says CVR Energy should heed shareholders-CNBC
April 3, 2012 / 11:11 PM / in 6 years

Icahn says CVR Energy should heed shareholders-CNBC

Sam Forgione

1 Min Read

Investor Carl Icahn speaks at the Wall Street Journal Deals & Deal Makers conference, held at the New York Stock Exchange, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on Tuesday that he finds the conduct of CVR Energy (CVI.N) in its delaying of a shareholder meeting “despicable.”

Icahn, chairman of Icahn Enterprises LP, told CNBC that the company is delaying a meeting with shareholders that want to tender shares, and that this constitutes a “risk” for shareholders.

Icahn has said that he is seeking to buy all of CVR’s shares that he does not already own for $2.26 billion in order to sell the company. His offer has received the support of 55 percent of CVR Energy shareholders.

“The company did all they could to keep these shareholders from tendering, telling them not to tender ... you’d think that the company would have the dignity to say: ‘OK, the shareholders have spoken, let’s get this over with,'” he said.

Reporting by Sam Forgione

