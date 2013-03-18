FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Transocean board hits back at Icahn's strategy proposals
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 18, 2013 / 3:13 AM / in 5 years

Transocean board hits back at Icahn's strategy proposals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Investor Carl Icahn speaks at the Wall Street Journal Deals & Deal Makers conference at the New York Stock Exchange in this June 27, 2007 file photograph. REUTERS/Chip East/Files

(Reuters) - The board of Transocean Ltd (RIG.N) hit back at billionaire Carl Icahn in response to the activist investor’s demands for a larger dividend and directors charged with pursuing what the offshore driller called his “short-term strategy.”

Icahn, who owns 5.6 percent of Transocean, has spent two months campaigning for a dividend of $4 per share. Earlier this month, Transocean recommended that shareholders approve a $2.24 per share dividend.

In the board’s first formal response to Icahn’s proposals, it said on Sunday his “highly flawed” agenda was focused on temporary returns at the expense of long-term value, and ignored the cyclical and capital-intensive nature of the industry.

The dividend proposal was in “direct conflict with Transocean’s disciplined capital allocation strategy,” it added.

Icahn also wants Transocean to replace its directors, including the chairman, and is proposing his own nominees.

Transocean’s annual meeting is scheduled for May 17 in Switzerland.

Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.