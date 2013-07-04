FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICAP executive seen linked to LIBOR scandal: Wall Street Journal
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 4, 2013 / 3:59 PM / in 4 years

ICAP executive seen linked to LIBOR scandal: Wall Street Journal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior executive at British brokerage firm ICAP PLC IAP.L knew of an arrangement with UBS AG UBSN.VX that U.S. and British regulators allege was part of a scheme to manipulate benchmark interest rates, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

The executive, David Casterton, was included in some emails sent in 2007 documenting the discussions, in which UBS agreed to make quarterly payments to ICAP for help in rigging the London Interbank Offered Rate, or LIBOR, the paper said on its website on Wednesday.

A call and email to ICAP spokeswoman Brigitte Trafford were not immediately returned after business hours.

The rate-fixing scandal has infected many of the world’s biggest banks, put in motion new attempts to set global interest rates and indirectly led to the departure of several top executives at Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and UBS.

Casterton, who the paper said is a longtime deputy to ICAP Chief Executive Michael Spencer and currently head of global broking at the London-based firm, would nevertheless be one of the most senior executives affected by the Libor scandal, the Journal said.

An ICAP spokeswoman told the paper that no one at the company was “aware of any corrupt payment from any source at any time” and said it would be false and defamatory to suggest otherwise.

(Corrected June 26 story to make clear allegation of manipulation came from regulators)

Reporting by Jed Horowitz; editing by Lisa Shumaker and Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.