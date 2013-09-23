FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's ICAP nears Libor settlement: WSJ
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 23, 2013 / 7:45 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's ICAP nears Libor settlement: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s ICAP Plc IAP.L may pay less than $100 million to settle a civil probe into the broker-dealer’s alleged role in the manipulation of a key interest rate, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the settlement talks.

The agreement could come as soon as Wednesday and would be the fourth in an investigation into the alleged manipulation of the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, and other benchmarks on which are based interest rates for trillions of dollars of loans. (link.reuters.com/gur33v)

Barclays Plc (BARC.L), UBS AG UBSN.VX and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS.L) have agreed to pay a total of about $2.5 billion in settlements since last summer.

ICAP spokeswoman Brigitte Trafford said she had no comment on the Journal report.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Christopher Cushing and David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.