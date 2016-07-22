Tullett, ICAP deal wins U.S. approval

A sign is seen on an ICAP office in the City of London September 25, 2013.

(Reuters) - Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc TLPR.L said its proposed $1.5 billion acquisition of rival ICAP Plc's IAP.L hybrid voice broking business was cleared by the United States.

Tullett, which restructured the deal following concerns from the U.S. Department of Justice, said on Friday it had been granted early termination of the waiting period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino act.

The company said it remained confident that the deal was on track to close in 2016.