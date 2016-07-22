FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tullett, ICAP deal wins U.S. approval
July 22, 2016

Tullett, ICAP deal wins U.S. approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ICAP office in the City of London

(Reuters) - Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc TLPR.L said its proposed $1.5 billion acquisition of rival ICAP Plc's IAP.L hybrid voice broking business was cleared by the United States.

Tullett, which restructured the deal following concerns from the U.S. Department of Justice, said on Friday it had been granted early termination of the waiting period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino act.

The company said it remained confident that the deal was on track to close in 2016.

Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

