FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
FX volumes on ICAP's EBS platform jumped after Trump win
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 2, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 9 months ago

FX volumes on ICAP's EBS platform jumped after Trump win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. dollar notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration.Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - The big moves on currency markets after Donald Trump's election last month drove a 37 percent rise in average daily trading on ICAP Plc's IAP.L EBS trading platform in November compared with a month earlier, the company said.

Trading in the three big currencies on the platform - the dollar, euro and Japanese yen - rose by as much as 52 percent from October, ICAP said, as expectations of higher inflation under Trump drove a sustained dollar rally.

"Increased confidence about a December rate hike by the U.S. Fed also spurred buying of the greenback," ICAP said.

London-based ICAP said last month its platforms saw the second-biggest volume of business in U.S. Treasuries on record and a doubling of currency volumes on the night of the U.S. presidential election.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.