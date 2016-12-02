FX volumes on ICAP's EBS platform jumped after Trump win

U.S. dollar notes are seen in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration.

(Reuters) - The big moves on currency markets after Donald Trump's election last month drove a 37 percent rise in average daily trading on ICAP Plc's IAP.L EBS trading platform in November compared with a month earlier, the company said.

Trading in the three big currencies on the platform - the dollar, euro and Japanese yen - rose by as much as 52 percent from October, ICAP said, as expectations of higher inflation under Trump drove a sustained dollar rally.

"Increased confidence about a December rate hike by the U.S. Fed also spurred buying of the greenback," ICAP said.

London-based ICAP said last month its platforms saw the second-biggest volume of business in U.S. Treasuries on record and a doubling of currency volumes on the night of the U.S. presidential election.