FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hague court says Ivory Coast suspect Ble Goude in its custody
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 22, 2014 / 1:33 PM / 4 years ago

Hague court says Ivory Coast suspect Ble Goude in its custody

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Charles Ble Goude, minister of youth and employment in Ivory Coast's incumbent leader Laurent Gbagbo's government, speaks during a rally with youths in Yopougon, Abidjan December 29, 2010. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Charles Ble Goude, wanted by the International Criminal Court in connection with a wave of violence after Ivory Coast’s 2010 elections, is in the court’s custody and is on his way to its jail in The Hague, the court said on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast government said on Thursday that it would hand over Ble Goude, a close ally of former president Laurent Gbagbo, who is already in detention in The Hague awaiting trial on similar crimes against humanity charges.

The court’s prosecutors accuse Ble Goude of helping orchestrate the wave of violence in 2010, which they say Gbagbo unleashed in order to avoid relinquishing his grip on power after losing elections.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.