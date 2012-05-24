FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hague war crimes court clears way for Kenya trials
May 24, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Hague war crimes court clears way for Kenya trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court on Thursday cleared the way for the trial of four Kenyans accused of being behind the violence which erupted after the country’s elections in December 2007.

The four men, who include Uhuru Kenyatta, a former presidential hopeful and the son of Kenya’s founding president, have denied the charges and claimed the court did not have the right to try them.

More than 1,220 people died in the post-election violence.

The court’s pre-trial chamber ruled in March that it had the jurisdiction to try the four men, who also include William Ruto, the former higher education minister and presidential hopeful.

Thursday’s confirmation by the appeals chamber means a date for the start of the trial can now be set.

Indictees brought before international criminal courts frequently contest courts’ jurisdiction as an initial legal maneuver.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sara Webb

