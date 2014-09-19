Global court orders Kenyan president to attend hearing

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta stands for Kenya's national anthem before the Africa Union Peace and Security Council Summit on Terrorism at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Judges at the International Criminal Court have ordered Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to attend a hearing over how to proceed with his stalled trial for crimes against humanity, the tribunal said on Friday.

Kenyatta and other senior officials are accused of orchestrating a wave of violence in which 1,200 people died after contested 2007 elections. He denies the charge.

Two weeks ago, prosecutors asked for the case against him to be adjourned indefinitely, saying they did not have enough evidence because of obstruction by the Kenyan government.

The court said Kenyatta had been ordered to attend a hearing on Oct. 8.

The collapse of the case was a severe blow for the Hague-based court, the first permanent war crimes tribunal.

Kenyatta has been charged with five counts of crimes against humanity consisting of murder, deportation or forcible transfer, rape, persecution and other inhumane acts.