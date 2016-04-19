Metallurg Magnitogorsk win Kontinental Hockey League

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Metallurg Magnitogorsk won the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) for the second time in three years after beating CSKA Moscow 3-1 in game seven of the play-off final on Tuesday to take the series 4-3.

The club from the Ural Mountains also lifted the Gagarin Cup, awarded to the league winners, in the 2013/14 season.

The KHL was formed in 2008 and is regarded as the second most competitive hockey league in the world after the National Hockey League (NHL).

The KHL is made up of 28 clubs from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Slovakia, Croatia and Finland.