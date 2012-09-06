FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pilots responsible for crash of ice hockey team flew plane illegally: investigators
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 6, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

Pilots responsible for crash of ice hockey team flew plane illegally: investigators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The pilots of a plane that crashed last year wiping out a professional Russian ice hockey team had no right to be flying it, investigators into the disaster have said.

Vladimir Markin, a spokesperson for the committee formed to investigate the disaster, told reporters that the two pilots were flying the Yak-42 plane “illegally”, Russia’s Ria Novosti news agency reported.

Markin said one of the pilots had “falsified documents”, while the other had not received adequate training on the aircraft, Ria Novosti reported.

He also said that Vadim Timofeyev, deputy head of airline Yak-Service which operated the flight, had been charged with breaching air safety rules.

Thirty-six players and officials from the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl hockey team lost their lives when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff almost a year ago. Eight crew members also perished in the disaster.

Among the dead were Swedish goalkeeper Stefan Liv, a former world and Olympic champion, and Canadian Brad McCrimmin, who played over 1200 NHL games and was head coach of Lokomotiv at the time of the crash.

Writing by Philip O'Connor, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.