"Iron Mike" Keenan to coach Russia's Metallurg

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Mike Keenan, who coached the New York Rangers to Stanley Cup glory in 1994, will take charge of Metallurg Magnitogorsk after signing a two-year contract with the Russian club on Monday.

“On May 13 an agreement was signed between Metallurg Magnitogorsk and the Canadian specialist Mike Keenan,” the Continental Hockey League (KHL) team said on their website (www.metallurg.ru).

Keenan, 63, replaces fellow Canadian Paul Maurice who quit last month following one season in charge after the team were knocked out of the KHL playoffs in the first round.

Magnitogorsk, famous for its steel industry, will be an appropriate place for Keenan, nicknamed ‘Iron Mike’ for his tough coaching style and attitude towards players.

He is fifth on the list of all-time coaching wins in the National Hockey League (NHL) following an illustrious career that spanned over two decades with the Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers among others.

Keenan led the Rangers to victory in the 1994 Stanley Cup, ending a 40-year ‘curse’ in the Big Apple.

After being fired by the Calgary Flames in 2009, he worked as a hockey analyst for the NBC Sports Network.