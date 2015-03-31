FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecutors order arrest of former NHL player Deveaux
March 31, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

Prosecutors order arrest of former NHL player Deveaux

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors have issued a warrant for the arrest of Canadian former NHL player Andre Deveaux after he attacked an opponent on-ice before a promotion playoff, the TT news agency reported on Tuesday.

The prosecutors acted after reviewing video footage of Deveaux, who has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers, rushing at Per Helmersson from behind during the warmup and hitting him in the back of the leg with his stick before clubbing him to the ice.

The attack in last week’s match sparked an outcry in Sweden and has been described as the worst in the history of the domestic league, although Helmersson was able to play on.

Rogle, who won the second division game against Vasteras to advance to the first tier of Sweden’s hockey league, fired Deveaux after the incident.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Alan Baldwin

