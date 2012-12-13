FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden scraps rule, paves way for more north Americans
#Sports News
December 13, 2012 / 11:15 AM / in 5 years

Sweden scraps rule, paves way for more north Americans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish Ice Hockey Association has cleared the deck for more players from north America in its clubs by deciding to scrap a rule that limits teams to two non-EU players.

“There has been a desire from clubs to avoid having to limit themselves only to the European market,” association chairman Christer Englund told Aftonbladet newspaper.

“Instead of forcing clubs to limit themselves, they can now recruit from north America. There aren’t too many countries that can deliver players of high class. We also get players with a different playing style.”

Englund ruled out any negative impact of the decision taken by the association’s elite committee.

“It makes no difference if they come from the Czech Republic or north America,” he added.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Dublin; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

