Canada crush Hungary as hosts Russia claim first win
May 8, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

Canada crush Hungary as hosts Russia claim first win

Dmitriy Rogovitskiy

2 Min Read

Ice Hockey - 2016 IIHF World Championship - Group B - Hungary v Canada - St. Petersburg, Russia - 8/5/16 - Zoltan Hetenyi of Hungary in action with Corey Perry of Canada. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Four goals in a five-minute spell in the second period helped Canada thrash Hungary 7-1 at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Hungary, making their first appearance in the event for seven years, were 2-1 down to the defending champions after the first period.

Mark Scheifele and Corey Perry had put the Canadians ahead before Istvan Bartalis became the first Hungarian to score against them for 78 years.

Bill Peters’ side then took complete control with goals from Mark Stone, Brad Marchand, Derick Brassard and Michael Matheson in the second period. Taylor Hall added the seventh in the final session.

Ice Hockey - 2016 IIHF World Championship - Group B - Hungary v Canada - St. Petersburg, Russia - 8/5/16 - Zsombor Garat of Hungary in action with Brendan Gallagher of Canada. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Russia were given a scare by Kazakhstan, Oleg Znarok’s side scraping their first win of the tournament with a 6-4 victory.

The sides were tied 3-3 after an entertaining first period with Yevgeny Dadonov scoring twice for the hosts.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Two goals from Anton Belov, either side of a Maxim Semyonov strike for Kazakhstan, then gave the Russians some breathing space before Roman Lyubimov struck midway through the final period on a powerplay.

Andreas Martensen’s overtime goal gave Norway a 4-3 victory against Switzerland while Finland easily beat Germany 5-1.

Slovakia crushed France 5-1 and Sweden made it two wins in two games by defeating neighbors Denmark 5-2.  

Editing by Tony Jimenez

