NYSE owner says would-be 'Flash Boys' exchange IEX is 'un-American'

Brad Katsuyama, chief executive of IEX Group, speaks during an interview with Reuters at IEX's new office space on the 44th floor of 4 World Trade Center in New York November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Upstart stock trading venue IEX is attempting to create a regulated monopoly as it seeks to become a public exchange and its methods are “unfair” and “un-American,” the head of would-be rival, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on Thursday.

IEX, which was featured in Michael Lewis’s book “Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt,” began as an alternative trading system in October 2013, and applied with regulators in September to become The Investors’ Exchange. It aims to launch as such later this year and would compete against the ICE’s New York Stock Exchange, as well as Nasdaq Inc and others.

Part of what sets IEX apart from the incumbent exchanges is its use of a “speed-bump” that slows down orders to the trading platform by 350 millionths-of-a-second.

IEX says this allows it to update ever-changing prices before some faster, predatory traders can act on stale data and front-run other participants.

But ICE Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Sprecher said that while he favored slowing the market down, there is a law that requires NYSE and other exchanges to execute orders and deliver responses to customers as fast as technically practicable.

IEX is attempting to get an exemption from the rule for its speed-bump, and is trying to patent the system that would be exempt, Sprecher said on an earnings call with analysts.

“It is looking for the ability to have a regulated monopoly status that the other exchanges do not have,” he said. “It is un-American and it is not fair.”

IEX denied that it would have a monopoly and said every exchange has a form of built-in delay, the difference being that IEX’s would apply to everyone.

The upstart’s Canadian-born CEO Brad Katsuyama said Sprecher was being disingenuous as NYSE sells its customers faster ways to access its markets, creating “fast lanes and slow lanes.”

He added that ICE buys patents and intellectual property “at an alarming rate.”

“It’s ironic that the supposed centerpiece of American free-market capitalism is using behind-the-scenes political pull to obstruct a new entrant from competing,” Katsuyama said in an email.

IEX’s exchange application has generated hundreds of comment letters, mostly positive.

The trading venue has been at the center of a furious debate on Wall Street ever since “Flash Boys” - which claimed the market was rigged in favor of high-frequency trades - chronicled IEX’s efforts to build an exchange that would eliminate any supposed advantages.