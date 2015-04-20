FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude speculators raise net long positions to new record: ICE
April 20, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Brent crude speculators raise net long positions to new record: ICE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers monitor water tanks at a Hess fracking site near Williston, North Dakota November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

LONDON (Reuters) - Hedge funds and other money managers raised their bets on rising Brent crude oil prices last week to a record level, in the biggest weekly increase since December, exchange data showed on Monday.

Speculators increased net long positions in Brent futures and options by 29,649 contracts to 263,578 in the week to April 14, InterContinental Exchange (ICE) data showed, the highest level since records began in 2011. The increase was the biggest since Dec. 2.

Speculators in U.S. crude futures and options raised net long positions to 235,057 contracts in the week to April 14, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Reporting by Himanshu Ojha; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
