FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICE second-quarter earnings rise amid NYSE integration
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 7, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

ICE second-quarter earnings rise amid NYSE integration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A traffic light shows red in front of the Intercontinental hotel where nuclear negotiations between Iran and policymakers from six major powers are taking place, in Geneva November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N) on Thursday reported higher second-quarter earnings as the exchange and clearing house operator worked to integrate its $11 billion purchase of the New York Stock Exchange’s parent company.

ICE said it had earned $226 million, or $1.95 a share. That compared with $154 million, or $2.09 a share, a year earlier, before it completed the NYSE deal, which diluted per-share earnings.

Excluding one-time items such as acquisition costs, ICE earned $2.10 a share, topping the analysts’ average estimate by 8 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $750 million from $319 million, helped by higher transaction and clearing fees, and market data and listings revenues. Analysts had expected revenue of $777.01 million.

ICE closed its acquisition of NYSE Euronext in November, giving it an entry to the interest rate futures business through control of Liffe, Europe’s No. 2 derivatives market.

The Atlanta-based company spun off European exchange operator Euronext (ENX.PA) in an initial public offering in June. It also said in June that it had found buyers for parts of NYSE Technologies.

Euronext said on Thursday that its operating profit increased 4.6 percent, boosted by cost-cutting and a rise in stock market listings.

Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.