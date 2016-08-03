FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICE announces 5-for-1 stock split, $1 billion share buyback
August 3, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

ICE announces 5-for-1 stock split, $1 billion share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, announced a 5-for-1 stock split and said it would buy back up to $1 billion in shares.

The company also reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit as it earned more from data services.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $357 million, or $2.98 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $283 million, or $2.54 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
