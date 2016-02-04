ICE earnings beat expectations, helped by data fees

The New York Stock Exchange building is seen from Broad Street in Lower Manhattan in New York, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N) on Thursday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by increased revenues from data fees, which offset a decline in transaction and clearing fees.

ICE, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, said it earned $370 million, or $3.29 a diluted share, compared with $288 million, or $2.54 a share a year earlier.

Excluding acquisition-related expenses and other one-time items, profit at ICE in the quarter was $3.27 a share, topping the analysts’ average estimate by 26 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $875 million, helped by a 35 percent increase in data services revenues.

Financial data has been a major source of revenue for ICE, bringing in $257 million for the quarter. That amount is likely to continue to increase, as ICE closed its $5.2 billion acquisition of Interactive Data Corp, which provides financial data to banks, money managers and hedge funds, in December.

“Our acquisition of Interactive Data, together with many other strategic initiatives, positions us well to deliver strong earnings growth again in 2016,” ICE Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher said in a statement.

Operating expenses at the Atlanta-based company rose 14.3 percent to $457 million. ICE said it expected first quarter adjusted operating expenses of between $490 million and $500

million.

ICE, which began as an energy exchange in 2000 and has expanded through acquisition of companies including the New York Board of Trade, also closed a deal worth around $650 million in stock to buy commodities trading platform Trayport in December.