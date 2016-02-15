ICE confirms March white sugar delivery at 313,050 tonnes

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - ICE Futures said on Monday that 313,050 tonnes of white sugar had been tendered against the March contract which expired on Friday with the bulk of the supplies to be loaded in the United Arab Emirates, confirming earlier trade reports.

Traders said the main deliverer of the sugar was Al Khaleej, and the exchange had 206,600 tonnes of the total with a load part of Jebel Ali in Dubai where the refiner is based.

Al Khaleej could not be immediately reached for comment.

The balance of the sugar had a load port of Puerto Quetzal in Guatemala.

Trade house ED&F Man has confirmed it was the receiver of all the sugar.

Traders noted a sharp rise in the premium of ICE white sugar futures to ICE raws during the last few weeks had provided a profitable opportunity for the Dubai-based refiner to deliver against the contract.

The strength of the premium was fuelled by strong import demand from China, the world’s top sugar buyer.