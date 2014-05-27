Trial to determine future of AriZona iced tea brand

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A long-running battle over the producer of AriZona iced tea is headed to trial in a case that could determine if the beverage maker remains in private hands, goes up for sale or files for bankruptcy.

Opening statements are set for Wednesday before a state court judge in Mineola, New York, who will hold a valuation trial to determine how much Domenick Vultaggio and Beverage Marketing USA Inc must pay to buy the 50 percent stake held by the family of former business partner John Ferolito.

Based in Woodbury, New York, privately held Beverage Marketing and its related companies, which make the popular AriZona iced-tea, have 1,000 employees and annual sales of $1 billion, said Louis Solomon, Vultaggio’s lawyer.

Tata Global Beverages Ltd, Nestlé SA and the Coca-Cola Co previously have weighed buying some or all of the business, court documents show.

But Vultaggio has resisted selling, forcing Ferolito and a trust benefiting his son to turn to the courts in order to value their half and cash out.

Citing past offers, Ferolito’s attorneys value the AriZona companies at $4.5 billion or even more. Vultaggio’s lawyers counter the companies are worth $426 million.

The trial before Nassau County Supreme Court Justice Timothy Driscoll follows a six-year legal battle between Ferolito and Vultaggio, who started doing business together in the 1970s and launched AriZona in 1992.

In 1998, as part of an agreement in which Vultaggio would run day-to-day operations while Ferolito moved to Florida, the men agreed to restrict the transfer of company stock to outsiders.

By 2005, Ferolito wanted to sell his shares and began pushing for a corporate sale. Failing to gain Vultaggio’s support, Ferolito filed a lawsuit in 2008, asking a New York judge to hold the no-transfer language unenforceable.

Courts ruled against Ferolito, who then filed a 2010 lawsuit to dissolve Beverage Marketing.

State law allowed Vultaggio to offer to buy out his partner, which he did. Subsequent court rulings said Beverage Marketing itself could buy out Ferolito’s stake. The trial now covers all AriZona entities.

Nicholas Gravante, a lawyer for Ferolito, called the $4.5 billion figure a “fair value,” although he said the companies are worth more than that.

Solomon, Vultaggio’s lawyer, said that figure is “nonsensical.” He pins the value at $426 million, citing a Harvard professor’s analysis and the only executed deal with someone outside the partnership.

Too high a price “would render the company insolvent, which is exactly what Ferolito is trying to do,” Solomon said.

Helen Maher, another lawyer for Ferolito, said the judge should value AriZona based on what outsiders would pay for it.

“If you thought your car was worth $1,000, but people were lined up to pay well in excess of $10,000 for it, then that’s the value of the car,” she said.

The case is Ferolito v. AriZona Beverages USA LLC, et al, New York Supreme Court, Nassau County, No. 004058-12.