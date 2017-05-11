NHL: Sabres name Botterill as general manager

(The Sports Xchange) - The Buffalo Sabres hired Jason Botterill as the team's general manager, the National Hockey League club announced on Thursday.

Botterill, who has served as associate general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, takes over three weeks after former Sabres general manager Tim Murray was fired.

The 40-year-old Botterill's likely first order of business is to replace Dan Bylsma, who was fired as the team's coach on the same day as Murray.

"We are very happy to welcome Jason Botterill to the Buffalo Sabres family," Sabres owner Terry Pegula said. "Jason's hockey knowledge, experience drafting and developing players, and his approach to management stood out to us during our interview process.

"Jason has built a solid reputation as a leader that connects strongly with players and staff around him."

Buffalo have missed the playoffs in each of the last six seasons and found themselves in the basement of the Atlantic Division in 2016-17 after posting a 33-37-12 mark.

Botterill has spent the last 10 seasons within the Penguins' organization, with which he played an integral role in building a team that has captured two Stanley Cups during that time.

Pittsburgh advanced to the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 7.

Botterill has also played with the Sabres as well as their American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester. He collected three goals and five assists in 36 games with Buffalo and scored 59 goals and set up 41 others in 118 games with the Americans.