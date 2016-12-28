FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blue Jackets beat Bruins, stretch win streak to 13 games
December 28, 2016 / 3:41 AM / 8 months ago

Blue Jackets beat Bruins, stretch win streak to 13 games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 23, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Sam Gagner (89) scores against Montreal Canadiens goalie Al Montoya (35) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Columbus Blue Jackets squandered a three-goal lead but recovered to win their 13th game in a row, a 4-3 home result over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Nick Foligno scored the winning power-play goal and the Blue Jackets (24-5-4) extended their franchise-record and the NHL's longest winning streak this season.

Foligno rebounded his own shot from just outside the crease after a pass from Alexander Wennberg midway through the third period for his 11th goal of the season.

The only winning streaks longer than the Blue Jackets' in one season since 2005-06 are the Pittsburgh Penguins (15-0-0) in 2012-13 and the Washington Capitals (14-0-0 in 2009-10).

Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky won his 13th straight game and beat Boston for the first time, finishing with 37 saves.

Dec 27, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) shoots on net during warmups prior to the game against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Bruins had handed the Blue Jackets two of their five regulation losses this season.

Slideshow (6 Images)

The Blue Jackets came out firing after the three-day holiday break, opening a 3-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the first period with goals by Scott Hartnell, Seth Jones and Matt Calvert.

But the Bruins (18-15-4) responded with goals by David Backes and Austin Czarnik to make it 3-2 at the end of the opening period.

Whether the Blue Jackets became complacent or the Bruins' ratcheted up their game, a potential blowout suddenly became a close contest.

There was no scoring in the second period until 18:26, when David Krejci scored for Boston to tie it at 3-3 with his seventh goal of the season.

Editing by Andrew Both

