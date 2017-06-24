June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Filip Chytil poses for photos after being selected as the number twenty-one overall pick to the New York Rangers in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Robert Thomas poses for photos after being selected as the number twenty overall pick to the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Joshua Norris poses for photos after being selected as the number nineteen overall pick to the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Urho Vaakanainen poses for photos after being selected as the number eighteen overall pick to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Timothy Liljegren poses for photos after being selected as the number seventeen overall pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Juuso Valimaki puts on a team jersey after being selected as the number sixteen overall pick to the Calgary Flames in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Erik Brannstrom poses for photos after being selected as the number fifteen overall pick to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Cal Foote poses for photos after being selected as the number fourteen overall pick to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Nick Suzuki poses for photos after being selected as the number thirteen overall pick to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Martin Necas poses for photos after being selected as the number twelve overall pick to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Gabriel Vilardi after being selected as the number eleven overall pick to the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Owen Tippett poses for photos after being selected as the number ten overall pick to the Florida Panthers in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Michael Rasmussen poses for photos after being selected as the number nine overall pick to the Detroit Red Wings in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Casey Mittelstadt poses for photos after being selected as the number eight overall pick to the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Lias Andersson poses for photos after being selected as the number seven overall pick to the New York Rangers in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Cody Glass poses for photos after being selected as the number six overall pick to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Elias Pettersson poses for photos after being selected as the number five overall pick to the Vancouver Canucks in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Cale Makar puts on a team jersey after being selected as the number four overall pick to the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Miro Heiskanen poses for photos after being selected as the number three overall pick to the Dallas Stars in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Nolan Patrick poses for photos after being selected as the number two overall pick to the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

June 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Nico Hischier poses for photos after being selected as the number one overall pick to the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils selected Swiss center Nico Hischier of the Halifax Mooseheads with the first overall pick in the 2017 National Hockey League Entry Draft in Chicago on Friday, ending suspense about who would go first in the competitive draft.

With the selection, the 18-year-old becomes the highest-drafted Swiss player in NHL history. The previous high was Nino Niederreiter who went fifth overall in 2010.

"I'm speechless," an overwhelmed Hischier said in an interview after the selection was announced.

"It has been my biggest goal to play in the NHL and I'm so happy and happy that my family is here."

Hischier, who has a competitive drive to be a difference maker every time he is on the ice, was named the Canadian Hockey League's rookie of the year last month after scoring 86 points in 57 games.

The Naters, Switzerland native is known for his dynamic skills, crisp passing and physical play.

With the second overall pick the Philadelphia Flyers chose Brandon Wheat Kings center Nolan Patrick, who some thought could have been the overall number one pick but was held back due to concerns about injuries.

"I'm really happy for him," Patrick said of Hischier.

"And for myself I'm honored to be a Flyer and happy to get work started. It should be fun," he said.

Patrick, a smooth skater who is composed with the puck, was named the Most Valuable Player of the Western Hockey League's 2016 playoffs after helping the Wheat Kings win their first championship in 20 years.

The 6-ft 2-in two-way player is the son of former NHL player Stephen Patrick, who was drafted in 1980 and played for the Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques.

The Dallas Stars used the third pick to take Finnish defenseman Miro Heiskanen while expansion team the Las Vegas Golden Knights used their number six pick to choose center Cody Glass of the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League.

(Editing by Ian Ransom)