Cilic edges past Muller to reach Queen's final
LONDON Fourth seed Marin Cilic dropped serve for the first time all week but recovered to stop Gilles Muller in the semi-finals of the Aegon Championships on Saturday, winning 6-3 5-7 6-4.
Here is a list of number one overall selections from National Hockey League drafts:
2017 - Nico Hischier (New Jersey Devils)
2016 - Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)
2015 - Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)
2014 - Aaron Ekblad (Florida Panthers)
2013 - Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)
2012 - Nail Yakupov (Edmonton Oilers)
2011 - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Edmonton Oilers)
2010 - Taylor Hall (Edmonton Oilers)
2009 - John Tavares (New York Islanders)
2008 - Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay Lightning)
2007 - Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks)
2006 - Erik Johnson (St. Louis Blues)
2005 - Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)
2004 - Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals)
2003 - Marc-Andre Fleury (Pittsburgh)
2002 - Rick Nash (Columbus Blue Jackets)
2001 - Ilya Kovalchuk (Atlanta Thrashers)
2000 - Rick DiPietro (New York Islanders)
1999 - Patrik Stefan (Atlanta)
1998 - Vincent Lecavalier (Tampa Bay)
1997 - Joe Thornton (Boston Bruins)
1996 - Chris Phillips (Ottawa Senators)
1995 - Bryan Berard (Ottawa)
1994 - Ed Jovanovski (Florida Panthers)
1993 - Alexandre Daigle (Ottawa)
1992 - Roman Hamrlik (Tampa Bay)
1991 - Eric Lindros (Quebec Nordiques)
1990 - Owen Nolan (Quebec)
1989 - Mats Sundin (Quebec)
1988 - Mike Modano (Minnesota North Stars)
1987 - Pierre Turgeon (Buffalo Sabres)
1986 - Joe Murphy (Detroit Red Wings)
1985 - Wendel Clark (Toronto Maple Leafs)
1984 - Mario Lemieux (Pittsburgh)
1983 - Brian Lawton (Minnesota)
1982 - Gord Kluzak (Boston)
1981 - Dale Hawerchuk (Winnipeg Jets)
1980 - Doug Wickenheiser (Montreal Canadiens)
1979 - Rob Ramage (Colorado Rockies)
1978 - Bobby Smith (Minnesota)
1977 - Dale McCourt (Detroit)
1976 - Rick Green (Washington)
1975 - Mel Bridgman (Philadelphia Flyers)
1974 - Greg Joly (Washington)
1973 - Denis Potvin (New York Islanders)
1972 - Bill Harris (New York Islanders)
1971 - Guy Lafleur (Montreal)
1970 - Gilbert Perreault (Buffalo)
1969 - Rejean Houle (Montreal)
1968 - Michel Plasse (Montreal)
1967 - Rick Pagnutti (Los Angeles Kings)
1966 - Barry Gibbs (Boston)
1965 - Andre Veilleux (New York Rangers)
1964 - Claude Gauthier (Detroit)
1963 - Garry Monahan (Montreal)
