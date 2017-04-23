Apr 23, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Ottawa Senators left wing Clarke MacArthur (16) celebrates with right wing Bobby Ryan (9) and left wing Mike Hoffman (68) after scoring the winning goal against Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) during the overtime period of game six of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. The Senators won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday's NHL games:

Senators 3, Bruins 2 (overtime)

Clarke MacArthur, who fought a two-year battle with concussions to come back to the NHL, scored on a power-play rebound 6:30 into overtime as Ottawa won their first-round playoff series with Boston in Game Six.

The Senators will play the New York Rangers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Apr 23, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) battles with Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) during the overtime period of game six of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. The Senators won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

MacArthur, who earlier in the series celebrated his comeback with his first goal in two years, sent a Bobby Ryan rebound past Tuukka Rask for the winner.

All six games of the series were decided by one goal, four in overtime, and Sunday marked the Senators' sixth straight win at Boston's TD Garden.

Apr 23, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins center Noel Acciari (55) is defended by Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf (2) in front of goalie Craig Anderson (41) during the first period of game six of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Craig Anderson made 28 saves for the win.

Ryan and Kyle Turris also scored for the Senators.

Drew Stafford and Patrice Bergeron tallied for the Bruins, with Brad Marchand assisting on both goals.

Rask made 26 saves for the Bruins.